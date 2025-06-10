NBA Legend Makes Case For Why He Should Coach The Knicks
After firing head coach Tom Thibodeau, the New York Knicks will have to make a major decision on who to hire before the 2025-26 season.
While there have been a lot of names thrown out for the Knicks to consider, former NBA star Metta World Peace continues to make the case for why he should get the job.
He wrote on June 9 (in response to an ESPN's First Take clip): "Impossible. I’m perfect for head coach. You guys , excluding Molly, have the same quotes. And you are not familiar with New York. I’ve always took on nyc head on. You guys are forced feeding the fans options. All these coaches are already place. Your first take on this is the last option. On the first take I’m the right choice. Similar to @carmeloanthony, I’ve been going towards the pressure since 99. I’m very battle tested and ready to finally bring the city a title."
World Peace spent one year with the Knicks at the end of his career.
He was once among the best forwards in the NBA when he was with the Indiana Pacers (and made the 2004 All-Star Game).
His career averages were 13.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 41.4% from the field and 33.9% from the three-point range in 991 games.
As for the Knicks, they are coming off a season where they reached the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in 25 years.
They lost to the Indiana Pacers in six games.