NBA Legend Manu Ginobili Reacts To Viral Tim Duncan Photo

Manu Ginobili reacted to a photo of his former San Antonio Spurs teammate.

Dec 25, 2015; Houston, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Tim Duncan (21) reacts after being called for a foul against the Houston Rockets in the second half of a NBA basketball game on Christmas at Toyota Center. Rockets won 88 to 84. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas B. Shea-Imagn Images

Tim Duncan is one of the best 20 players in NBA history.

The San Antonio Spurs legend stays out of the spotlight, so fans rarely get to see (or hear) from him since he retired in 2016.

Recently, the Spurs made a social media post with Duncan, David Robinson, Stephon Castle and Victor Wembanyama.

Their photo had over 16,000 likes and 4.2 million impressions.

Via The Spurs: "Frame this 🖼️"

One person who commented on the post was Duncan's former teammate Manu Ginobili.

His comment had over 4,000 likes and 60,000 impressions.

He wrote: ""Teeny Tiny Timmy" 😜"

Many fans also commented on the photo.

@marcusramsey: "Did Wemby grow? Got Timmy looking like a point guard. 🤣"

@ThatManBunJosh: "BRO Wemby gotta like 7'7 he aint no 7'3 LOL"

@MGK1024: "Bruh, Duncan is 6'11"..."

@LakeShowPie: "If Stephon Castle is 6’6
If Tim Duncan is 6’11
If David Robinson is 7’1
Then Wemby is not 7’3 and not even close."

@Aram822: "If Tim Duncan played with them dreads, he would have won 8 rings."

Dec 28, 2014; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs power forward Tim Duncan (21) reacts during the second half against the Houston Rockets at AT&T Center. The Spurs won 110-106. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images / Soobum Im-Imagn Images

Duncan was the first pick in the 1997 NBA Draft.

He spent all 19 years of his incredible career with the Spurs.

The five-time NBA Champion had averages of 19.0 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.2 blocks per contest while shooting 50.6% from the field in 1,392 games.

Spurs
Nov 11, 2019; San Antonio, TX, USA; Former San Antonio Spurs greats Tim Duncan and Manu Ginobili laugh during Tony Parker's retirement ceremony at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

As for Ginobili, he also spent his entire career with the Spurs (16 years).

The Hall of Famer was with the franchise for four of their titles.

