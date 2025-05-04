NBA Legend Manu Ginobili Reacts To Viral Tim Duncan Photo
Tim Duncan is one of the best 20 players in NBA history.
The San Antonio Spurs legend stays out of the spotlight, so fans rarely get to see (or hear) from him since he retired in 2016.
Recently, the Spurs made a social media post with Duncan, David Robinson, Stephon Castle and Victor Wembanyama.
Their photo had over 16,000 likes and 4.2 million impressions.
Via The Spurs: "Frame this 🖼️"
One person who commented on the post was Duncan's former teammate Manu Ginobili.
His comment had over 4,000 likes and 60,000 impressions.
He wrote: ""Teeny Tiny Timmy" 😜"
Many fans also commented on the photo.
@marcusramsey: "Did Wemby grow? Got Timmy looking like a point guard. 🤣"
@ThatManBunJosh: "BRO Wemby gotta like 7'7 he aint no 7'3 LOL"
@MGK1024: "Bruh, Duncan is 6'11"..."
@LakeShowPie: "If Stephon Castle is 6’6
If Tim Duncan is 6’11
If David Robinson is 7’1
Then Wemby is not 7’3 and not even close."
@Aram822: "If Tim Duncan played with them dreads, he would have won 8 rings."
Duncan was the first pick in the 1997 NBA Draft.
He spent all 19 years of his incredible career with the Spurs.
The five-time NBA Champion had averages of 19.0 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.2 blocks per contest while shooting 50.6% from the field in 1,392 games.
As for Ginobili, he also spent his entire career with the Spurs (16 years).
The Hall of Famer was with the franchise for four of their titles.