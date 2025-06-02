NBA Legend Says He Wants To Coach The Phoenix Suns
Metta World Peace was once among the best players in the NBA.
During the 2010 season, he helped the Los Angeles Lakers win the title.
On Monday, the former NBA All-Star announced that he wants to coach the Phoenix Suns.
He wrote: "I would love to Head Coach the @Suns ."
He also wrote: "I need to find out when these head coaching slots open. With all my experience coaching , I’m so ready to compete. Please dm me or message when jobs open up. Head Coach Metta is ready!!!"
The Suns have one of the most talented rosters in the NBA with Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Grayson Allen.
However, they had a tough season where they finished as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 36-46 record.
Mike Budenholzer was fired after just one season at the helm.
The Suns are currently in the middle of their head coaching search.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania (on June 2): "The Phoenix Suns have narrowed their head coaching search to two finalists from the Cleveland Cavaliers, associate coach Johnnie Bryant and assistant Jordan Ott, sources tell ESPN. Both will meet with Suns owner Mat Ishbia in Michigan ahead of a hiring as soon as later this week."
While it's likely too late for Metta to land a job with the Suns, it's interesting that he is trying to drop his name into the conversation.
The 2004 Defensive Player of The Year spent time with the Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Houston Rockets and Sacramento Kings.