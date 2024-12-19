Fastbreak

NBA Legend Metta World Peace Makes Viral Steph Curry Statement

Metta World Peace sent out a post about Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry.

Ben Stinar

Steph Curry is widely seen as one of the best 20 players in NBA history.

The Golden State Warriors legend is currently averaging 22.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 42.1% from the three-point range through the first 20 games of his 16th season.

Fans, players and media always have strong takes on who is in the top ten players of all time.

On Wednesday, former NBA star Metta World Peace made a bold statement about Curry (via X).

World Peace wrote: "@StephenCurry30 is top 10 all time"

ESPN reposted World Peace's post, and tons of fans shared their reactions.

@the_romen_empire_: "If Steph isn’t in your top 10 all time, then you shouldn’t be talking basketball ever again."

@jadejaber: "Lebron, Jordan, Shaq, Wilt, Kobe, Kareem, Magic, Steph, Russell, Duncan (feel free to rearrange the order idc)"

@hoopsview: "agree or disagree: steph is closer to being top 5 all time than being outside the top 10 🤔"

@cagatay.sucu: "He became top 10 with his last championship imo."

@kingreer: "EASILY TOP 10 HE CHANGED THE GAME COMPLETELY!!"

While Curry still has several more years to play at an elite level, many believe that he has already cemented himself as one of the best ten players ever.

The four-time NBA Champion has career averages of 24.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 47.2% from the field and 42.5% from the three-point range in 976 games.

