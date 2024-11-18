NBA Legend Metta World Peace Reveals Thoughts On Bronny James
Bronny James is currently in the middle of his rookie season with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Even though he was the 55th pick in the draft, the 20-year-old has gotten a lot of attention due to being the first player in NBA history ever to be teammates with his father.
Many people around the NBA world have shared their opinions on the former USC guard.
Most recently, Metta World Peace revealed his thoughts (via TMZ) about Bronny.
World Peace: "Bronny's a good player. People can say what they want, but at the end of the day, he has an NBA body... He's not the first 19-year-old to not be like he will be when he's 25... I think Bronny deserves it."
Bronny has appeared in just six games with limited playing time.
He is also going back and forth between the NBA (and G League).
As for World Peace, he played 17 seasons for the Los Angeles Lakers, Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls, Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets and New York Knicks.
The 2004 NBA All-Star had career averages of 13.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 41.9% from the field and 33.9% from the three-point range in 991 games.
He won the 2010 NBA Championship with Kobe Bryant and the Lakers.
The Lakers are currently 9-4 in their first 13 games, which has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.
They have won five straight games.
LeBron is in his seventh season with the franchise.