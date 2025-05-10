Fastbreak

NBA Legend Metta World Peace Was Right About Bronny James

Metta World Peace spoke about Bronny James during the season.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James was one of the most talked about rookies in NBA history.

While he was the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, being the son of (and playing with) LeBron James put a lot of spotlight on the 20-year-old.

At the start of the season, Bronny struggled in a big way.

During that time period, former Lakers NBA Champion Metta World Peace stayed positive about Bronny.

World Peace (via TMZ on November 17, 2024): "He's good. Bronny's a good player. People can say what they want, but at the end of the day, he has an NBA body. He's only 19. Maybe he's 20... My game went to the next level when I was 24. John Stockton didn't play for the first two years. I think Bronny deserves it... He's a rookie... Rookies play in the G League, and I think it's a good thing."

After the new year, Bronny was a much different player.

He had an NBA game where he put up 17 points, three rebounds, five assists and one block while shooting 7/10 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range.

In addition, the former USC guard was one of the best players in the entire G League.

Via @NBAStatGuy_ (on March 25): "There are 16 players in the g league that are 20 years old or younger (min 5 games).

Among them Bronny ranks:

1st in ppg
1st in assists
1st in steals
2nd in defrtg
3rd in TS%"

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.