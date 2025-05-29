NBA Legend Offers New York Knicks Bold Advice Before Pacers Game
On Thursday night, the New York Knicks will have their season on the line when they host the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals.
They are coming off a 130-121 loss in Game 4.
In each of the previous two games, head coach Tom Thibodeau has started Mitchell Robinson over Josh Hart.
However, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson thinks the Knicks should go back to Hart.
Johnson's post had over 3,900 likes and 400,000 impressions in less than 24 hours.
He wrote: "A message to the New York Knicks: Go back to what got you to the Eastern Conference Finals - that’s having Josh Hart in the starting lineup."
Many fans commented on Johnson's post.
@KingSmoove009: "Thank you magic! Mitchell Robison don’t shoot, ball handle or facilitate, so why take hart off the floor?! You need points! It’s playing 5 vs 4"
@jonathangosper: "Terrible take. Let’s stay on the captain obvious ship please."
@BradHughes2: "Magic with all due respect Hart has looked abysmal when he started and when he came off the bench in the ECF he can’t be trusted"
@Clivecheung0915: "In this series Hart Shot 3 was 2 of 7, only 29%, if put him in the starting lineup, not providing the function of floor the space, Nesmith or Nambhard of the Pacers will double team Jalen Brunson or KAT, make both of two are going to in their zone."
The Knicks trail the Pacers 3-1 in the series.
Whoever wins the series will play the OKC Thunder in the 2025 NBA Finals.