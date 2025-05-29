Fastbreak

NBA Legend Offers New York Knicks Bold Advice Before Pacers Game

Magic Johnson sent out a post before Game 5.

Jan 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau reacts during the fourth quarter against the Utah Jazz at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

On Thursday night, the New York Knicks will have their season on the line when they host the Indiana Pacers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals.

They are coming off a 130-121 loss in Game 4.

In each of the previous two games, head coach Tom Thibodeau has started Mitchell Robinson over Josh Hart.

May 10, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) warms up prior to game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

However, Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson thinks the Knicks should go back to Hart.

Johnson's post had over 3,900 likes and 400,000 impressions in less than 24 hours.

He wrote: "A message to the New York Knicks: Go back to what got you to the Eastern Conference Finals - that’s having Josh Hart in the starting lineup."

Many fans commented on Johnson's post.

@KingSmoove009: "Thank you magic! Mitchell Robison don’t shoot, ball handle or facilitate, so why take hart off the floor?! You need points! It’s playing 5 vs 4"

@jonathangosper: "Terrible take. Let’s stay on the captain obvious ship please."

@BradHughes2: "Magic with all due respect Hart has looked abysmal when he started and when he came off the bench in the ECF he can’t be trusted"

@Clivecheung0915: "In this series Hart Shot 3 was 2 of 7, only 29%, if put him in the starting lineup, not providing the function of floor the space, Nesmith or Nambhard of the Pacers will double team Jalen Brunson or KAT, make both of two are going to in their zone."

May 27, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) drives to the hoop past New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) during the first quarter of game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Knicks trail the Pacers 3-1 in the series.

Whoever wins the series will play the OKC Thunder in the 2025 NBA Finals.

