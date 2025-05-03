NBA Legend Paul Pierce Apologized To Timberwolves Star Anthony Edwards
On Wednesday night, the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Los Angeles Lakers by a score of 103-96.
They eliminated the Lakers from the NBA playoffs in just five games.
NBA legend Paul Pierce was one of many to pick the Lakers to win the series.
However, he has now posted a video (via Instagram) apologizing to Anthony Edwards.
Pierce: Ant man, my bad bro. I knew you was a dog. I didn't know you was a dog, dog. I didn't think you was gonna go at Bron like that... You from the old school. You ain't got no friends on the court... My bad bro, Imma send an apology... You done showed me. It's all love... You one of them one ones."
Edwards finished the series with averages of 26.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 42.0% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range.
Via Timberwolves PR: "Per @OptaSTATS , Anthony Edwards becomes the first player in @NBA history to lead his team in scoring in multiple playoff series wins over former multi-time MVPs at age 23 or younger.
He did so in 2024 against Nikola Jokić, and now in 2025 against LeBron James."
The Timberwolves will now face off against the winner of the series between the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors (in the second round).
Edwards is coming off a year where he led the Timberwolves to the Western Confernece finals for the first time since the 2004 season.