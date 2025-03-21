NBA Legend Paul Pierce Has Intriguing Bronny James Take After Bucks-Lakers
On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Milwaukee Bucks by a score of 118-89.
Even though they lost, Bronny James had the most productive NBA game of his career.
He finished with 17 points, three rebounds, five assists and one block while shooting 7/10 from the field in 30 minutes.
After the game, NBA legend Paul Pierce spoke about Bronny (via FS1's Speak).
Pierce: "For the first time, he looked like comfortable playing the point guard. That's what I noticed. He was making great decisions off the pick and roll... He wasn't doing that before... For the first time, he looked like point guard... Before he was like a 2, he was standing in the corner in a lot."
Due to his size, the big question for Bronny has been what position he is (shooting guard or point guard).
Via Daniel Starkand of Lakers Nation: "Bronny deserves a ton of credit for the work he has put in this season. The "he isn't an NBA prospect" takes are severely outdated at this point."
Over 22 NBA games, Bronny is averaging 2.3 points per contest while shooting 35.4% from the field and 26.9% from the three-point range.
The Lakers will play their next game on Saturday night when they remain at home to host the Chicago Bulls.
As for Pierce, he last played in the league during the 2016-17 season.
The 2008 NBA Champion spent 19 years with the LA Clippers, Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards.