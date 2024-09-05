NBA Legend Makes Bold Aaron Rodgers Statement
The New York Jets will be one of the most notable teams in the NFL this season.
Future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers is going into his second year with the franchise but missed all of last season due to an injury.
Recently, NBA legend Paul Pierce spoke about Rodgers (via FS1's Speak).
Pierce: "This ain't the Green Bay Rodgers. This is the torn Achilles 40-year-old Rodgers. This is equivalent to Wizards Paul. This is what this is... I can help you win some games, I can get you to the playoffs... I can help you win a few games, but as far as us winning a championship? Yeah it sounds good in the locker room. It sounds good talking about it, but we happy making it to the second round. We was cool with that."
Pierce is one of the best players of all time and made ten NBA All-Star Games with the Boston Celtics.
He spent the end of his career with the Washington Wizards, Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers.
That year with the Wizards (which he referenced), Pierce averaged 11.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while shooting 40.0% from the field and 34.9% from the three-point range.
The Jets finished last season with a 7-10 record.
They have been unable to make the NFL playoffs since the 2010 season.
If Rodgers is able to come back from injury and lead the Jets to the playoffs, it would be a significant accomplishment.