NBA Legend Paul Pierce Makes Bold Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Idea
Giannis Antetokounmpo is in the prime of his career at 29.
The All-Star forward is currently averaging 30.1 points, 12.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest while shooting 60.5% from the field in eight games.
However, the Bucks are just 2-7 in their first nine games, which has sparked a lot of rumors about Antetokounmpo's future.
Most recently, Basketball Hall of Famer Paul Pierce offered up a trade idea for Antetokounmpo.
Pierce (via KG Certified): "This would break the league if this trade happens. If you could find a way to get Giannis to OKC... They got all the draft picks, they got young talent that you can trade for him. Nobody can give you the assets that OKC can get you."
The Thunder are coming off a year where they were the first seed in the Western Conference (and lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the NBA playoffs).
Right now, they are 8-1 in their first nine games of the season.
Antetokounmpo was the 15th pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.
He is in his 12th season (all with the Bucks).
The 2021 NBA Champion has career averages of 23.4 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 54.6% from the field and 28.6% from the three-point range in 800 regular season games.
The situation with Antetokounmpo and the Bucks will be one to monitor if they continue to struggle.
They will resume acton on Sunday when they host the Boston Celtics.