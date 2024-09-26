NBA Legend Paul Pierce Makes Bold Luka Doncic Statement
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is among the best ten players in the NBA at just 25.
In five of his first six seasons, Doncic has made the NBA All-Star Game.
This past year, he averaged 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 70 games.
Recently, NBA legend Paul Pierce made a bold statement about Doncic (via KG Certified, h/t Kevin Garnett).
Question: "Which star player do you feel like is under the most pressure coming into the season?"
Pierce: "Luka Doncic. He's been favored to win MVP the last three years... When we talk about face of the league? Luka's name is in that mix. I just feel like it's him."
Doncic is so young that it's bold for Pierce to think he is under the most pressure.
However, he led the Mavs to the 2024 NBA Finals, and there were questions about his defensive performance during the postseason.
On the other hand, it's also notable that Pierce thinks Doncic can become the face of the NBA.
Fans reacted to Garnett's post in the comments.
Garnett wrote: "I disagree with P I don’t think Luka under the most pressure to win a championship. He came into the league without a championship team and has overachieved 💯 Lord he only 25!!!!"
Via @Hero_OfThe_Day: "Facts, none of the greats (outside of Magic/Bird) had Championships by this point. Don’t let the media gaslight you. Nobody has done more, with less, than Luka Doncic. Kevin Garnett is right."
Via @StoolGreenie: "I think it's unfair to think Luka should have a title by now, but I do think it's fair to suggest the clock is ticking and after a pretty poor Finals showing he now has the same pressure as Tatum had following his poor 2022 Finals
MVP/Face of the NBA hype + Year 7 = time to win"
Via @KyleLue: "KG keeping it real as usual, but I feel Paul as well….."