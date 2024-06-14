NBA Legend Paul Pierce Makes Bold Statement About Dallas Mavericks
On Friday evening, the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks will play Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Texas.
The Celtics have a commanding 3-0 lead after winning Game 3 by a score of 106-99.
Therefore, they can win the 2024 NBA Championship with a victory on Friday evening.
Before the game, Basketball Hall of Famer (and Celtics legend) Paul Pierce made a bold statement about the Mavs via FS1's Undisputed.
Pierce: "Dallas is broken. Psychologically. You're not gonna play a close game in a game like this. If the Celtics go up early. I've been in a situation; I've been swept before. I just know psychologically it can be damaging when the other team gets up. It's just discouraging; you fight and you fight; you're looking at the uphill battle."
The Celtics were led by Jayson Tatum in Game 3.
He had his best game of the series and finished with 31 points, six rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 11/26 from the field and 4/13 from the three-point range.
In addition, Jaylen Brown put up 30 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and one block while shooting 12/22 from the field and 2/9 from the three-point range.
If the Mavs win Game 4, the teams will head back to Boston for Game 5 on Monday evening.
The Celtics are on the verge of winning their first title since the 2008 season when Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen and Rajon Rondo were still on the roster (16 years ago).