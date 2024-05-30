NBA Legend Paul Pierce Makes Bold Statement About Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most popular (and historic) franchises in the NBA.
They also have LeBron James, so they are arguably the most covered team in the league right now.
That said, NBA legend Paul Pierce does not think their head coaching vacancy is an attractive job to take.
Pierce Via FS1's Undisputed: "Based on the way the roster is constructed, this is about a three. I don't see this as a long-term job. You look at LeBron; he's probably going to be there a year or two, maybe. Then, once LeBron leaves, I can see them trading Anthony Davis and going into a full rebuild. Say they get JJ Redick, and he becomes the coach. It's not good to be rebuilding in L.A."
The Lakers finished this past season as the seventh seed in the Western Conference (after defeating the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament).
They reached the Western Conference finals in 2023, but the Lakers lost in the first round of the 2024 playoffs to the Denver Nuggets in five games.
Following the disappointing year, the Lakers fired Darvin Ham and the entire coaching staff.
Whoever ends up becoming the next head coach of the Lakers will have a lot of attention on them going into next season.
As for Pierce, the Hall of Famer is one of the greatest players of all time.
He played for the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers over 19 seasons in the NBA.