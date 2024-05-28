NBA Legend Paul Pierce Makes Bold Statement About Luka Doncic
On Sunday evening, Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 116-107 in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals.
Luka Doncic led the way with 33 points, seven rebounds, five assists, five steals and one block while shooting 10/20 from the field and 5/11 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
After the game, NBA legend Paul Pierce spoke about Doncic (via FS1's Undisputed).
Pierce: "If Luka wins the chip and gets Finals MVP, he no doubt will be the best player in the league. Not only will he be the best player in the league, he'll be crowned the best player in the league. I'll give him face of the league."
Doncic was the third pick in the 2018 NBA Draft and is already a five-time All-Star.
He has been a superstar for several years, but very few people thought the Mavs would be a title contender this season.
Doncic finished the regular season with averages of 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 70 games.
The Mavs beat the Los Angeles Clippers and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first two rounds of the playoffs.
If the Timberwolves are able to stay alive in Game 4, the teams will go back to Minnesota for Game 5 on Wednesday evening at the Target Center.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Boston Celtics or the Indiana Pacers.