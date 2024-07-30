NBA Legend Paul Pierce Makes Brutally Honest LeBron James Statement
Paul Pierce is one of the best players in NBA history.
The Basketball Hall of Famer played 19 seasons and made ten NBA All-Star Games.
He had a lot of battles with current Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and recently shared a brutally honest quote about him during Monday's episode of FS1's Undisputed.
Pierce was asked if he would rather have James (or Kevin Durant) in a must-win game.
Pierce: "If my life is on the line, and I need this player to come up pretty spectacular. I gotta go with LeBron on that one. I've seen it first hand. I've seen some games that I will never forget, that I probably still have nightmares about."
Pierce and James faced off 69 times during their careers.
James went 35-34 in those matchups (17-13 in the NBA playoffs).
Pierce retired after the 2017 season.
He is most known for his time with the Boston Celtics and has also played for the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers.
His career averages were 19.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 1,343 regular season games.
The 2008 NBA Champion appeared in 170 playoff games (159 starts).
As for James, he is currently playing for Team USA in the 2024 Olympics.
At 39, the four-time NBA Champion is still among the best players in the league.
He finished this past year with averages of 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range.