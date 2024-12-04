NBA Legend Paul Pierce Makes Honest LeBron James Statement
LeBron James has been one of the most consistent players of all time.
However, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar is currently struggling in a big way.
He is coming off a game where he shot just 4/16 from the field (and has missed his last 19 three-point attempts).
After Monday's 109-80 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, NBA legend Paul Pierce spoke about James (via FS1's Speak).
Pierce: "I seriously think this is LeBron's worst stretch of his career... He's going to have to cut down on his minutes, play less games, or if he decides he wants to play this through, this could be LeBron James' last year in the NBA."
In addition to being one of the best players of all time, Pierce was also somewhat of a rival to James.
Over 69 games, James had a 35-34 record against the Boston Celtics legend.
Outside of his recent slump, James has been one of the best players in the NBA despite his age (39).
The four-time MVP is averaging 22.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 9.1 assists per contest while shooting 48.2% from the field and 34.5% from the three-point range in 21 games.
As for Pierce, the 2008 NBA Champion was most known for his time with the Celtics.
He also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers over 19 seasons.
His career averages were 19.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 1,343 games.