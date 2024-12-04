Fastbreak

NBA Legend Paul Pierce Makes Honest LeBron James Statement

Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce spoke about current Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

Ben Stinar

Nov 6, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Nov 6, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

LeBron James has been one of the most consistent players of all time.

However, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar is currently struggling in a big way.

He is coming off a game where he shot just 4/16 from the field (and has missed his last 19 three-point attempts).

After Monday's 109-80 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, NBA legend Paul Pierce spoke about James (via FS1's Speak).

Pierce: "I seriously think this is LeBron's worst stretch of his career... He's going to have to cut down on his minutes, play less games, or if he decides he wants to play this through, this could be LeBron James' last year in the NBA."

In addition to being one of the best players of all time, Pierce was also somewhat of a rival to James.

Over 69 games, James had a 35-34 record against the Boston Celtics legend.

May 10, 2014; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Paul Pierce (34) guards Miami Heat forward LeBron James (6) during the third quarter in game three of the second round of the 2014 NBA Playoffs at Barclays Center. Brooklyn Nets won 104-90. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-Imagn Images / Anthony Gruppuso-Imagn Images

Outside of his recent slump, James has been one of the best players in the NBA despite his age (39).

The four-time MVP is averaging 22.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 9.1 assists per contest while shooting 48.2% from the field and 34.5% from the three-point range in 21 games.

Nov 21, 2014; Washington, DC, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) and Washington Wizards forward Paul Pierce (34) stand on the court at Verizon Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

As for Pierce, the 2008 NBA Champion was most known for his time with the Celtics.

He also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers over 19 seasons.

His career averages were 19.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 1,343 games.

