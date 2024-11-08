NBA Legend Paul Pierce Makes Intriguing JJ Redick Statement After Lakers-Grizzlies Game
On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 131-114.
After the game, head coach JJ Redick had a unique ending to his press confernece when he walked off after giving a three-word answer.
Basketball Hall of Famer Paul Pierce reacted to Redick's actions.
Pierce (via FS1's Speak): "I didn't recognize that guy. I've been in the locker room with him a couple years. I never saw that type of attitude. That looks like some frustration is mounting."
The Lakers went just 1-4 on their five-game road trip and are currently in the middle of a two-game losing streak.
Before falling to the Grizzlies, they had a shocking loss to the Detroit Pistons.
Pierce also added: "That Detroit loss. That's one you gotta have... Listen, it's pressure being the Lakers head coach; it's pressure coaching LeBron... When your teams don't play hard, that's a reflection of the coach and your leadership."
The Lakers will now return home to host the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday in Los Angeles.
They played without Anthony Davis against the Grizzlies, but he has been in the middle of a fantastic start to the new season.
The 2020 NBA Champion is averaging 32.6 points.11.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per contest while shooting 57.1% from the field in seven games.
Redick is in his first season at the helm for the Lakers.
The Lakers are 4-4 in their first eight games of the new season.