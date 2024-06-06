Fastbreak

NBA Legend Makes Shocking Prediction About Future Of LeBron James

Paul Pierce spoke about Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

Ben Stinar

Oct 26, 2010; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics forward Paul Pierce (34) on the court during a break in the first half with Miami Heat forward LeBron James (6) at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James is still among the 15 best players in the NBA at 39.

He is coming off a season where he averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 54.0% from the field and 41.0% from the three-point range.

This summer, James has the ability to opt out of his contract and become a free agent.

In addition, his son Bronny has entered his name into the 2024 NBA Draft.

Nov 19, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shakes hands with his son Bronny James during the second half against the Houston Rockets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports / Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday, NBA legend Paul Pierce made a bold prediction about James (via FS1's Undisputed).

Pierce: "I think this is going to be LeBron's last year. This is going to be him enjoying his last year with his son. Just being able to be with him every day, show him the ins and outs of the everyday, travel, the habits you have to have to be a successful NBA player. I don't think it goes beyond this. It's not going to be about the coach. It's not going to be out them winning a championship. It's about the future. It's about my last year, I get to do something that only one other father and son combination that was able to do, and that was the Griffey's in baseball. This is a hell of a ride off into the sun. He's going to use that to keep a smile on his face even though the Lakers aren't going to be competing for a championship as constructed. If something happens to where they get another All-Star or another player comes in, that's all icing on the cake."

A lot of questions will be answered over the next month, as the Lakers will have to hire a coach and the future of Bronny James will be determined on draft night.

