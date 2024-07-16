NBA Legend Paul Pierce Offers Up Advice For Lakers Star Bronny James
Bronny James has gotten off to a slow start at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.
Despite being the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the former USC star will have a lot of attention on him going into his rookie year.
Most recently, James had two points, three rebounds and one assist while shooting 1/5 from the field in 25 minutes of playing time in the Lakers' 88-74 Summer League loss to the Boston Celtics.
On Tuesday, NBA legend Paul Pierce spoke about Bronny on FS1's Undisputed.
Pierce: "Right now, Bronny's confidence is down. It's clear. I said that before this last game. He has to find his confidence. In order to do that, you gotta go back and watch your tapes when you play well. Whether it be in college, high school, wherever that is. Pick up game. What did you do right in those games that made you feel the way you feel and produced the way you produced?"
Pierce is one of the greatest players of all time, so his advice carries weight.
He made 10 NBA All-Star Games with the Boston Celtics, and led the franchise to the 2008 title over Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers.
In addition to the Celtics, he also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers over 19 seasons.
As for Bronny, he finished his freshman year with averages of 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 36.6% from the field and 26.7% from the three-point range.