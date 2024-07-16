Fastbreak

NBA Legend Paul Pierce Offers Up Advice For Lakers Star Bronny James

Paul Pierce recently spoke about Bronny James.

Ben Stinar

Nov 15, 2013; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Paul Pierce (34) in action against the Phoenix Suns at US Airways Center. The Nets defeated the Suns 100-98 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 15, 2013; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Paul Pierce (34) in action against the Phoenix Suns at US Airways Center. The Nets defeated the Suns 100-98 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-USA TODAY Sports / Jennifer Stewart-USA TODAY Sports

Bronny James has gotten off to a slow start at NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Despite being the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the former USC star will have a lot of attention on him going into his rookie year.

Most recently, James had two points, three rebounds and one assist while shooting 1/5 from the field in 25 minutes of playing time in the Lakers' 88-74 Summer League loss to the Boston Celtics.

Bronny Jame
Jul 15, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) competes against the Boston Celtics during the second half at Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports / Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, NBA legend Paul Pierce spoke about Bronny on FS1's Undisputed.

Pierce: "Right now, Bronny's confidence is down. It's clear. I said that before this last game. He has to find his confidence. In order to do that, you gotta go back and watch your tapes when you play well. Whether it be in college, high school, wherever that is. Pick up game. What did you do right in those games that made you feel the way you feel and produced the way you produced?"

Pierce is one of the greatest players of all time, so his advice carries weight.

He made 10 NBA All-Star Games with the Boston Celtics, and led the franchise to the 2008 title over Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers.

In addition to the Celtics, he also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers over 19 seasons.

Paul Pierc
May 13, 2015; Atlanta, GA, USA; Washington Wizards forward Paul Pierce (34) knocks down guard John Wall (2) after hitting a three point shot for the lead against the Atlanta Hawks near the end of the game during the second half in game five of the second round of the NBA Playoffs at Philips Arena. The Hawks defeated the Wizards 82-81. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports / Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

As for Bronny, he finished his freshman year with averages of 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest while shooting 36.6% from the field and 26.7% from the three-point range.

Published
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.