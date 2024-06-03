Fastbreak

NBA Legend Paul Pierce Predicts Winner Of Mavs-Celtics Finals

Paul Pierce revealed his pick for the 2024 NBA Finals.

Mar 02, 2012; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics small forward Paul Pierce (34) is congratulated by teammates point guard Rajon Rondo (9), power forward Kevin Garnett (5) and power forward Brandon Bass (30) after a play in the second half against the New Jersey Nets at the TD Banknorth Garden. The Celtics defeated the Nets 107- 94. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

On June 6, the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks will play Game 1 of the Finals in Massachusetts.

The Celtics have been to the Eastern Conference Finals six times over the previous eight seasons, but they have been unable to win a title since the 2008 season when Paul Pierce was still on the roster.

Pierce made his prediction for the Finals on Monday's episode of FS1's Undisputed.

Pierce: "I got the Celtics in six, Skip. I got respect for Dallas and Luka and Kyrie. They're pretty good; they're actually pretty good. I just think the reason that the Celtics will win the NBA Finals is when you look at the heartaches that they've been through, they've been through the pain, they've been through the struggle. They have the experience; I think they understand the moment a little more than Dallas."

Pierce picking Boston is no surprise.

The Celtics are the first seed in the Eastern Conference and had the best record in the NBA (64-18).

They beat the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers in the first three rounds of the playoffs (they swept Indiana).

May 27, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the fourth quarter during game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports / Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Celtics were most recently in the NBA Finals during the 2022 season when they lost to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors (in six games).

They have an excellent roster that features Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis and Derrick White.

Losing in the Finals would likely be a significant disappointment considering how close the franchise has been over the last decade.

