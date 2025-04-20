NBA Legend Paul Pierce Predicts Winner Of Warriors-Rockets Series
On Sunday night, the Houston Rockets will host the Golden State Warriors for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
Before the game, Basketball Hall of Famer (and Boston Celtics legend) Paul Pierce revealed that he is picking the Warriors to win the series.
Pierce (via KG Certified): "I'm gonna go the Golden State Warriors because of their experience... I know in close games the Rockets are still trying to figure out their identity in the playoff setting."
The Rockets are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 52-30 record.
Despite being the better regular season team, the Warriors have future Hall of Famers Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler.
Via The NBA: "Steph and the Warriors finished the season 23-7 with Jimmy in the lineup.
Rockets first playoff appearance since 2019-20.
Warriors/Rockets open their First Round series tonight with Game 1 tipping off at 9:30pm/et on TNT!"
The Warriors went 3-2 against the Rockets in their five matchups this season.
That said, the Rockets won the most recent meeting by a score of 106-96 (in San Francisco).
They also held Curry to three points while shooting 1/10 from the field.
Via StatMuse (on April 6): "Steph Curry vs Rockets:
3 points
4 turnovers"
The Warriors finished the regular season as the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 48-34 record.
Both the Rockets and Warriors missed the 2024 NBA playoffs.
Game 2 of the series will be on Wednesday night (also in Houston, Texas).