NBA Legend Paul Pierce Reacts To Chris Paul News
Chris Paul is among the greatest point guards in NBA history.
The future Hall of Famer turned 39 in May but still remains an above-average NBA player who can help a team win games.
Recently, Paul signed with the San Antonio Spurs.
Basketball Hall of Famer Paul Pierce, who was teammates with Paul (on the Los Angeles Clippers), spoke about the signing on FS1's Undisputed.
Pierce: "Just having Chris Paul in the locker room, a guy who's surefire Hall of Famer, who understands what it takes to be great, day in and day out. On and off the court to show Victor and tell him and hold him accountable."
Pierce also added: "I really like this move bringing in a vet like this. I feel like every young team with a young star needs that."
Victor Wembanyama was the 2024 Rookie of The Year and finished this past season with averages of 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 71 games.
Many see the 20-year-old as the future face of the NBA.
As for Pierce, he played 19 seasons in the NBA for the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers.
The 10-time NBA All-Star has career averages of 19.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 1,343 regular season games.