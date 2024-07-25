NBA Legend Paul Pierce Reacts To Joel Embiid's Comments
Joel Embiid is among the best centers of all time.
The Philadelphia 76ers superstar won the 2023 MVP Award and is coming off another dominant season where he averaged 34.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 52.9% from the field and 38.8% from the three-point range in 39 games.
Recently, Embiid was on The Check Ball Show with Drew Hanlen and Austin J. Mills.
He revealed that he thinks he is the most hated player in the NBA.
On Thursday, NBA legend Paul Pierce responded to Embiid's comments (via FS1's Undisputed).
Pierce: "I don't think Embiid understands what it is to be hated. I was hated in the NBA... I would look at us as being more disappointed in Embiid. Not hating. He'll get the criticism because sometimes it look as though he's not in the best of shape. We know, Embiid at his best is probably the best player in the league."
Embiid was the third pick in the 2014 NBA Draft out of Kansas.
He has spent his entire career playing for the 76ers.
His career averages are 27.9 points, 11.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 blocks per contest while shooting 50.4% from the field and 34.1% from the three-point range in 433 regular season games.
The 76ers are coming off a season where they lost to the New York Knicks in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in six games).
They have been unable to reach the conference finals during Embiid's tenure.