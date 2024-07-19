NBA Legend Paul Pierce Reacts To Russell Westbrook News
On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that NBA legend Russell Westbrook has been traded (via the Los Angeles Clippers) to the Utah Jazz.
Wojnarowski also added that Westbrook will be waived by the Jazz and then is expected to join the Denver Nuggets.
Via Wojnarowski: "Once Russell Westbrook clears waivers, the expectation is that he’ll join the Denver Nuggets as a free agent and bring them another veteran to bolster the team’s bench and be available as a spot-starter."
NBA legend Paul Pierce gave his reaction to the news (via FS1's Undisputed).
Pierce: "Russ is at a point in his career, I know he wants to win a championship. He's done everything that you can possibly do in the game of basketball. He's been MVP, he's been to the Finals, how many countless triple-double seasons?"
The Nuggets will give Westbrook a legitimate chance to play a significant role on a title contender.
They won the 2023 NBA Championship over the Miami Heat.
Pierce also added: "I like this move with Russ right there, as a starter with Jamal Murray at the two. I think they can still make some noise as a contender as long as Joker is still playing at an MVP level."
Westbrook is no longer the perennial All-Star he was earlier in his career, but he can still be a reliable role player.
Last year, the 2017 MVP averaged 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field.