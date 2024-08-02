NBA Legend Paul Pierce Reveals His Favorite Boston Celtics Player
Paul Pierce is one of the best players in NBA history and is most known for his time with the Boston Celtics.
Recently, the former All-Star was on FS1's Undisputed and revealed that Derrick White is currently his favorite player on the Celtics.
Pierce: "I said to him last year, 'You're my favorite player.' He's my favorite player on the team because he plays every part of the game... He's a younger version of Jrue Holiday."
White is coming off an excellent year where he averaged 15.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 46.1% from the field and 39.6% from the three-point range in 73 games.
He is currently playing for Team USA at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
In the team's 103-86 victory over South Sudan, White finished with 10 points, one rebound, one assist, three steals and one block while shooting 3/3 from the three-point range in 17 minutes of playing time off the bench.
White was the 29th pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and has played seven seasons for the San Antonio Spurs (and Boston Celtics).
His career averages are 12.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 418 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 72 NBA playoff games (45 starts).
As for the Celtics, they are coming off a year where they won the NBA Championship over the Dallas Mavericks (in five games).