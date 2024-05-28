Fastbreak

NBA Legend Paul Pierce Sends Out Viral Post After Boston Celtics Beat Pacers

Paul Pierce sent out a post on X after Game 4.

Ben Stinar

May 6, 2012; Boston, MA USA; Boston Celtics small forward Paul Pierce (34) reacts with the crowd after his three point basket against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter of game four in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals of the 2012 NBA Playoffs at the TD Garden. The Celtics defeated the Atlanta Hawks 101-79. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
May 6, 2012; Boston, MA USA; Boston Celtics small forward Paul Pierce (34) reacts with the crowd after his three point basket against the Atlanta Hawks in the second quarter of game four in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals of the 2012 NBA Playoffs at the TD Garden. The Celtics defeated the Atlanta Hawks 101-79. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday evening, the Boston Celtics beat the Indiana Pacers by a score of 105-102 to advance to the 2024 NBA Finals.

They swept the Pacers and this will be thier second time in the Finals in the previous three seasons.

After the huge win, Basketball Hall of Famer (and Celtics legend) Paul Pierce sent out a post on X that had over 14,000 likes and 380,000 impressions in less than 24 hours.

Pierce: "Congrats but job not finished let’s gooooooo"

The Celtics have been to the Eastern Conference finals six times in the previous eight seasons.

However, they have been unable to win a title since the 2008 season when Pierce (and Kevin Garnett) were still on the roster.

May 24, 2010; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics forward Kevin Garnett (5) and center Kendrick Perkins (43) and forward Paul Pierce (34) react during overtime in game four of the eastern conference finals in the 2010 NBA playoffs against the Orlando Magic at TD Garden. The Magic won 96-92. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
May 24, 2010; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics forward Kevin Garnett (5) and center Kendrick Perkins (43) and forward Paul Pierce (34) react during overtime in game four of the eastern conference finals in the 2010 NBA playoffs against the Orlando Magic at TD Garden. The Magic won 96-92. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Pierce spent his first 15 seasons with the Celtics and made ten NBA All-Star Games, had two Finals appearances (and won the 2008 title over Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers).

Following the Celtics, he finished his 19-year career with the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers.

His career averages were 19.7 points, 5.6 rebounds 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 1,343 regular season games.

Jan 16, 2015; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards forward Paul Pierce (34) talks to Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Garnett (2) in the first quarter at Verizon Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 16, 2015; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards forward Paul Pierce (34) talks to Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Garnett (2) in the first quarter at Verizon Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

As for the Celtics, they will now face off against either the Dallas Mavericks or the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA Finals.

The Mavs have a 3-0 lead over the Timberwolves with Game 4 on Tuesday evening in Dallas, Texas.

If the Timberwolves stay alive, Game 5 will be on Thursday evening in Minnesota.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.