NBA Legend Paul Pierce Sends Out Viral Post After Boston Celtics Beat Pacers
On Monday evening, the Boston Celtics beat the Indiana Pacers by a score of 105-102 to advance to the 2024 NBA Finals.
They swept the Pacers and this will be thier second time in the Finals in the previous three seasons.
After the huge win, Basketball Hall of Famer (and Celtics legend) Paul Pierce sent out a post on X that had over 14,000 likes and 380,000 impressions in less than 24 hours.
Pierce: "Congrats but job not finished let’s gooooooo"
The Celtics have been to the Eastern Conference finals six times in the previous eight seasons.
However, they have been unable to win a title since the 2008 season when Pierce (and Kevin Garnett) were still on the roster.
Pierce spent his first 15 seasons with the Celtics and made ten NBA All-Star Games, had two Finals appearances (and won the 2008 title over Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers).
Following the Celtics, he finished his 19-year career with the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers.
His career averages were 19.7 points, 5.6 rebounds 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 1,343 regular season games.
As for the Celtics, they will now face off against either the Dallas Mavericks or the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA Finals.
The Mavs have a 3-0 lead over the Timberwolves with Game 4 on Tuesday evening in Dallas, Texas.
If the Timberwolves stay alive, Game 5 will be on Thursday evening in Minnesota.