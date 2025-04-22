NBA Legend Paul Pierce Sends Warning To Los Angeles Lakers Before Game 2
The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off a 117-95 loss (at home) to the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
With Game 2 on Tuesday night (also in Los Angeles), NBA legend Paul Pierce made a bold statement about the Lakers.
Pierce (via FS1's Speak): "If you lose Game 2 and go down 2-0 at home, you can start making vacation plans.... The panic meter is already up there... You can't drop the first two at home and then go to Minnesota for the next two."
Many fans commented on the clip of Pierce.
@TheSkolZoneYT: "facts ppl keep going that one lebum meme"
@adam_tenenbaum: "Not everyone plays in the cupcake East like Boston"
@ItsQagain: "If that happens And wolves win all that goat talk needs to take a permanent vacation. Don’t bring his name up again"
The Lakers had been excellent at home during the regular season.
They were 31-10 in the 41 games they played at Crypto.com Arena.
Meanwhile, on the road, the Lakers have gone 19-22.
The most concerning part for the Lakers (in Game 1) was that they allowed the Timberwolves to shoot 50.0% from the three-point range (on 42 attempts).
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac: "The Minnesota Timberwolves shot 21-of-42 on three-pointers in their Game 1 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.
Of those 42 three-point attempts:
🏀27 were classified as wide open 🏀15 were classified as open 🏀0 were classified as coming against tight or very tight defense"
Game 3 will be on Friday night at the Target Center in Minnesota.