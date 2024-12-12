NBA Legend Paul Pierce Reveals Thoughts On Bill Belichick UNC News
Bill Belichick is widely considered the greatest coach in NFL history.
After being out of coaching last season, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Belichick will become the head coach for the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Via Schefter: "Chapel Bill: six-time Super-Bowl-winning head coach Bill Belichick is finalizing a deal to become the new head coach at North Carolina, sources tell me, @PeteThamel and @ClowESPN.
Belichick is going back to school, to where his father served as an assistant coach in the 1950s."
Belichick is most known for his legendary run with the New England Patriots.
Another Boston sports legend (Paul Pierce) shared his thoughts on the news.
Pierce (via FS1's Speak): "This is the greatest coach the NFL has ever seen... Greatest coach. Football coach... It's gonna be an honor for a kid to come play for this coach... I played for Roy Williams, who coached Michael Jordan. I used to ask him how was Michael Jordan in practice, what did he do for this? You think kids ain't gonna go there and say, 'How was Brady?'... He's not worried about that NIL. He's gonna have people for that."
Belichick won six Super Bowls as the head coach of the Patriots.
In 2008, Pierce led the Boston Celtics to the NBA Championship (while the Patriots lost to the New York Giants in the Super Bowl in the same year).
Before his 24 years with New England, Belichick spent five seasons at the helm for the Cleveland Browns.
He has gone 302-165 in 467 games.