NBA Legend Paul Pierce Sounds Off On Suns Star Kevin Durant
Kevin Durant still remains one of the best 15 players in the NBA at nearly 37.
The Phoenix Suns star finished the 2024-25 regular season with averages of 26.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.7% from the field and 43.0% from the three-point range in 62 games.
That said, the Suns (36-46) had a tough season, missing the 2025 NBA playoffs (and finishing as the 11th seed in the Western Conference).
On Monday, the team fired their head coach Mike Budenholzer.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania: "A year after 49 wins, the sixth seed and the No. 13 ranked defense, the Suns plummeted to third-worst in the NBA on defense and went 10-18 after the All-Star break.
For the third straight offseason, Phoenix is changing coaches."
After the news, NBA legend Paul Pierce made a bold statement about Durant (via FS1's Speak).
Pierce was asked if Durant is a coach killer.
Pierce: "I hate to say it and not in a negative way, but he is. That's what comes with guys like KD. When you have a guy of KD's caliber like him and LeBron, expectations come with them. So, as a coach, if you don't fulfill those expectations, you're always on the hot seat. That's why you've seen so many different coaches for LeBron and KD... He's definitely a coach killer."
Durant has also spent time with the OKC Thunder, Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets over his legendary 18-year career.