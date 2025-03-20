NBA Legend Paul Pierce Takes Clear Position On Cooper Flagg Decision
Cooper Flagg is coming off an incredible freshman season for the Duke Blue Devils.
The 18-year-old averaged 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per contest while shooting 48.8% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 32 games.
With the NBA Draft coming up, Hall of Famer Paul Pierce made his feelings clear that he believes Flagg should not consider returning to Duke.
Kevin Garnett asked Pierce what he would say if he was Flagg's hypothetical father.
Pierce (h/t kg certified): "Once the NCAA Tournament is over, we going to check out of class and we going to get these workouts in and get ready for the draft... Is your dream to go the NBA? It's right here, right now... Let's take advantage of that... We leaving school... Once the tournament is over, we out of school."
Flagg led Duke to a 31-3 record in 34 games.
They will play their first NCAA Tournament game on Friday when they go up against Mount St Mary's in North Carolina.
Via All the Smoke Productions: "Should Cooper Flagg even entertain returning to Durham for his sophomore season?
As the consensus first overall pick, Duke has done all it can for Cooper Flagg. It’s time to turn that NBA dream into reality."
As for Pierce, he played three seasons of college basketball for Kansas before being selected with the 10th pick in the 1998 NBA Draft.
The NBA legend spent 19 years with the Celtics, Nets, Wizards and Clippers.