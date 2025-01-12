NBA Legend Paul Pierce Was Right About Russell Westbrook
Russell Westbrook has gotten off to a strong start to his tenure with the Denver Nuggets.
Over the offseason, there were mixed views on how the 2017 MVP would fit with the team.
Before the 2024-25 season began, NBA legend Paul Pierce made the bold claim that Westbrook should be a starter (with Jamal Murray).
Pierce (via FS1) on July 19: "I would make him a starter... I like this move with Russ right there, as a starter with Jamal Murray at the two. I think they can still make some noise as a contender as long as Joker is still playing at an MVP level."
At the time, there were a lot of people who did not agree with Pierce's take.
That said, Westbrook is averaging 12.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field in 37 games.
Via StatMamba: "Nikola Jokic & Russell Westbrook now have 2 games where they both record a triple-double.
That’s tied for the most by a duo in NBA history."
The Nuggets are also an outstanding 12-4 in the 16 games that Westbrook has been a starter.
Via @TheWestWolfPod on January 10: "Russell Westbrook is now 12-4 as starter for the Denver Nuggets. 75% win rate. At this point, it's hard to imagine the starting lineup without him.
Another strong efficient game for Russ plus career Triple Double number 202 tonight.
Year 17!"
The Nuggets will resume action on Sunday when they visit the Dallas Mavericks.