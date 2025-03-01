NBA Legend Paul Pierce Was Wrong About Luka Doncic
Last month, the Los Angeles Lakers landed Luka Doncic in one of the most shocking trades in NBA history.
Many people shared reactions to the blockbuster deal.
Initially, Basketball Hall of Famer Paul Pierce took a strong stance when he sent out a handful of posts (via X).
Pierce (on February 2): "LeBron and Luka I don’t see fitting"
Pierce (on February 2): "Both need the ball too much"
Pierce (on February 2): "Trade Bron and Bronny back to Cleveland build around Luka is the only way to save the lakers"
Pierce (on February 2): "He not the super star La needs doesn’t fit the mold Magic Kobe Shaq LeBron just saying tho bad Move"
So far, Doncic has given the Lakers a new life and has been an excellent complement to LeBron James.
They have gone 4-2 in their first six games with Doncic in the lineup (despite him shooting poorly).
Via Skip Bayless (on Friday): "Luka's mere presence has turned LeBron into a Top 5 player at age 40. Pressure off, expectations lowered .. performance RISING. 17 in the 1st half on 2nd night of back to back."
In fairness to Pierce, those were his thoughts the same night of the trade.
Therefore, the NBA legend hadn't yet watched them on the court together.
Doncic is averaging 21.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.7 assists per contest while shooting 37.3% from the field and 24.1% from the three-point range in his first six games for the Lakers.