NBA Legend Paul Pierce Was Wrong About The Boston Celtics

Paul Pierce made a bold claim before Game 2.

Ben Stinar

May 5, 2015; Atlanta, GA, USA; Washington Wizards forward Paul Pierce (34) reacts near the end of the game against the Atlanta Hawks during the second half in game two of the second round of the NBA Playoffs at Philips Arena. The Hawks defeated the Wizards 106-90. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

UPDATE: Paul Pierce sent out a post (after the game).

On Wednesday night, the New York Knicks beat the Boston Celtics by a score of 91-90 in Game 2 of their second-round playoff series.

The Knicks had trailed by as many as 20 points.

Via Bleacher Report: "FINAL SEQUENCE OF CELTICS-KNICKS GAME 2.

KNICKS COMPLETE BACK-TO-BACK 20-PT COMEBACK WINS TO LEAD SERIES 2-0"

Before Game 2, Celtics legend Paul Pierce had made a bold claim.

Pierce (via FS1's speak): "If the Celtics lose Game 2 at home... I’m walking here, 15 miles! I'm walking here, In my robe, no shoes on, bare feet... Put the house on this game!... No shot we losing, there's no chance. You got a better chance at walking out of the studio and seeing a Dinosaur."

The Celtics have shockingly been unable to hold on to enormous leads in either of the first two games.

They are now in a tough spot, as the series will go to Madison Square Garden (in New York City) for Games 3 and 4.

Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "One of the biggest collapses in NBA history as the Celtics blow a huge fourth quarter lead to go down 2-0 to the Knicks.

The series goes to Madison Square Garden with the potential of a sweep for New York

What an unbelievable turn of events in the East."

Game 3 will be on Saturday afternoon.

Whoever wins the series will advance to the Eastern Conference finals (and face off against the Pacers or Cavs).

