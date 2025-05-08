NBA Legend Paul Pierce Was Wrong About The Boston Celtics
UPDATE: Paul Pierce sent out a post (after the game).
On Wednesday night, the New York Knicks beat the Boston Celtics by a score of 91-90 in Game 2 of their second-round playoff series.
The Knicks had trailed by as many as 20 points.
Via Bleacher Report: "FINAL SEQUENCE OF CELTICS-KNICKS GAME 2.
KNICKS COMPLETE BACK-TO-BACK 20-PT COMEBACK WINS TO LEAD SERIES 2-0"
Before Game 2, Celtics legend Paul Pierce had made a bold claim.
Pierce (via FS1's speak): "If the Celtics lose Game 2 at home... I’m walking here, 15 miles! I'm walking here, In my robe, no shoes on, bare feet... Put the house on this game!... No shot we losing, there's no chance. You got a better chance at walking out of the studio and seeing a Dinosaur."
The Celtics have shockingly been unable to hold on to enormous leads in either of the first two games.
They are now in a tough spot, as the series will go to Madison Square Garden (in New York City) for Games 3 and 4.
Via Evan Sidery of Forbes: "One of the biggest collapses in NBA history as the Celtics blow a huge fourth quarter lead to go down 2-0 to the Knicks.
The series goes to Madison Square Garden with the potential of a sweep for New York
What an unbelievable turn of events in the East."
Game 3 will be on Saturday afternoon.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Eastern Conference finals (and face off against the Pacers or Cavs).