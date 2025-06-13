NBA Legend Makes Feelings Clear About Bronny James
Bronny James is coming off a rookie year where he played limited NBA minutes.
That said, he was among the best players in the G League.
Recently, Boston Celtics legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Paul Pierce shared his thoughts on the 20-year-old guard potentially getting a spot in the rotation next season (via FS1's Speak).
Pierce: "I gotta see a little bit more from Bronny. When I watched him last year, he got better as the year went on. Obviously, he got a lot of experience in the G League... It's gotta be one thing you can hang your hat on. Every single night and I gotta see what's that gonna be for Bronny... Most guys at 6-2, they bring something dynamic... You only gotta be great at one thing.... That's what I'll be looking out for."
Pierce makes strong points about what Bronny needs to do in order to gain consistent minutes in JJ Redick's rotation.
Via NBA G League: "Bronny James’ rookie year in the G League was ELECTRIC! 🤩
At just 20 years old, he averaged 21.9 PPG, 5.2 RPG, and 5.4 APG last season with the @southbaylakers . In Laker wins, he shot 51% FG, 45% 3PT, and 88% FT."
Bronny averaged 2.3 points per contest while shooting 31.3% from the field in 27 NBA regular season games for the Lakers.
They ended up losing to Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs (in five games).