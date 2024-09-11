NBA Legend Questions New York Jets Star Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history.
However, the 40-year-old is coming off a significant injury and is currently playing for a New York Jets franchise that has been unable to make the NFL playoffs since 2011.
On Monday evening, the Jets had a tough showing when they lost their first game of the season to the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 32-19 (in California).
Via New York Daily News: "Monday night marked the return of Aaron Rodgers, who tore his Achilles nearly a year ago during his Jets debut.
It was not a Hollywood return for Rodgers as the 49ers rolled past the Jets, 32-19."
Following the game, NBA legend Paul Pierce spoke honestly about Rodgers (via FS1's Speak).
Pierce: "Aaron concerns me. He just does. Forty years old and an Achilles injury... And a guy, I'm not sure how heavily invested he's really into the team... Unexcused absences and we're talking about winning a Super Bowl?"
Rodgers spent the first 18 seasons of his career with the Green Bay Packers.
In that span, he won one Super Bowl, four MVP Awards and made ten Pro Bowls.
The Jets will return to action next Sunday when they visit the Tennessee Titans in Nashville.
As for Pierce, he is one of the greatest NBA players of all time.
The ten-time All-Star played 19 seasons for the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Clippers.
He retired following the 2016-17 season.