NBA Legend Believes Nikola Jokic Could Demand Trade From Denver Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets have been one of the premier teams in the NBA over the last few seasons.
Nikola Jokic (who has spent his entire career with Denver) is starting to emerge as a possible top-15 player of all time.
That said, the franchise made an enormous move to fire head coach Michael Malone and General Manager Calvin Booth (on Tuesday).
Via ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk: "Sources say ownership felt like team needed a jolt in hopes of still making a run and that vibes had not been good. There was an expectation things were likely to change with either Malone and/or Booth after season due to what sources described as a “cold war” between the two."
After the news, Boston Celtics legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Paul Pierce made a bold statement.
Pierce (via FS1's Speak): "They could have waited till after the season to do this... I just don't get it. This does not give them the best chance to win a championship... I wouldn't be shocked if Jokic demands trade this summer."
Jokic is currently averaging 30.0 points, 12.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 57.7% from the field and 41.5% from the three-point range in 67 games.
Via StatMamba (on March 8): "Most AST in a game by a Center:
22 — Nikola Jokic
21 — Wilt Chamberlain
19 — Nikola Jokic
19 — Wilt Chamberlain
18 — Nikola Jokic
18 — Nikola Jokic
17 — Nikola Jokic
17 — Nikola Jokic
17 — Nikola Jokic
17 — Wilt Chamberlain
16 — Nikola Jokic (11x)"
Right now, the Nuggets are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 47-32 record in 79 games.