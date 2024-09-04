NBA Legend Makes Brutally Honest Lamar Jackson Statement
Lamar Jackson has established himself as one of the best (and most exciting) stars in the NFL.
The Baltimore Ravens quarterback has won two MVPs and led the franchise to the NFL playoffs in four of his first six seasons as a pro.
Recently, NBA legend Paul Pierce made a bold statement about Jackson (via FS1's Speak).
Pierce: "I think for him to be the face of the league, he's gotta get out of Baltimore... If Lamar was on Dallas right now, same accolades, he'd be the face of the league, he'd be one of the faces. If Lamar was on San Francisco... He'd be the face... With his statistics on a different team. Think about that. If he was on another team outside of Baltimore."
While Pierce makes a good point, the NFL is not the same as the NBA in terms of superstardom.
For reference, the Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers are two of the most notable franchises in the history of the league.
On the other hand, there has been a lot more movement in recent years.
NFL players have started to get traded and leave their teams (via free agency) more than in years past.
Jackson has still been able to get sponsorships from big brands despite being in a smaller market.
Via Front Office Sports: "Gatorade has signed four new athletes to endorsement deals:
• Ravens QB Lamar Jackson
• Vikings WR Justin Jefferson
• Rams WR Puka Nacua
• Flag Football star Diana Flores"
As for Pierce, he spent 19 seasons in the NBA and retired in 2017.