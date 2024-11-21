NBA Legend Rajon Rondo Makes Honest LeBron James Statement
Rajon Rondo and LeBron James are known as two of the smartest basketball players in NBA history.
The two were briefly teammates for part of three seasons on the Los Angeles Lakers.
During the 2020 season, they helped lead the Lakers to the NBA Championship over Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.
Recently, Rondo spoke about James when he made an appearance on The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis.
Rondo: "It was always a hell of a line of respect that we had for each other... I've never seen nobody take care of their body like him... He attacks the weight room the way he attacks his on-court off-the-court workouts... He's arguably the greatest player of all time."
In addition to the Lakers, Rondo also spent time with the Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers over 16 years.
He is most known for his time with the Celtics where he made four NBA All-Star Games (and won the 2008 title).
The potential Hall of Famer last played in the league during the 2021-22 season with the Cavs and Lakers.
As for James, he is still playing at an elite level (at nearly 40 years old).
He is currently averaging 23.5 points, 8.1 rebounds and 9.4 assists per contest while shooting 51.5% from the field and 41.6% from the three-point range in 14 games.
The four-time MVP is in is 22nd season (and seventh playing for the Lakers).