NBA Legend Rajon Rondo Reveals Shocking Story About Failed Tenure With The Dallas Mavericks
Rajon Rondo is one of the best point guards in the history of the NBA.
The four-time NBA All-Star is best known for his tenure with the Boston Celtics, but also had productive stints with several other teams over his 16 seasons in the league.
However, Rondo had a disappointing tenure with the Dallas Mavericks.
Recently, he was on FanDuel TV's Run It Back and shared more details about what actually happened.
Rondo: "I had a call with Donnie Nelson, Rick Carlisle, Duff. They’re like, [Rick Carlisle] doesn’t want to coach you anymore, so we’re going to say your back is hurting and you’re done playing."
Rondo only appeared in 46 games for the Mavs and had averages of 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest.
He signed with the Sacramento Kings the following summer and led the league with 11.7 assists per contest.
Rondo also added: "That’s why when I go back to Dallas, every time I get boo’d like as if I quit on the organization. I’ve never quit on anything in life."
In addition to the Mavs, Kings and Celtics, Rondo has spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, New Orleans Pelicans, Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers.
The two-time NBA Champion has career averages of 9.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 45.6% from the field and 32.4% from the three-point range in 957 regular season games.
He also appeared in 134 NBA playoff games.