NBA Legend Rajon Rondo Sends Instagram Story Message To Damian Lillard
The Milwaukee Bucks held media day on Monday, and they have now opened up training camp for the 2024-25 NBA season.
Instead of hosting practices in Milwaukee, the team went to California for training camp.
On Tuesday, NBA legend Rajon Rondo showed up at the team's practice.
Rondo played seven seasons for Doc Rivers on the Boston Celtics.
He made all four of his NBA All-Star appearances when Rivers was his head coach.
Via The Bucks: "Guest coach Rajon Rondo at camp in Cali."
After the day, Damian Lillard posted a photo with Rondo to his Instagram story.
Rondo then reposted the photo with three emojis.
Rondo wrote: "🔒😤😤"
Fans will likely love seeing the interaction between the two, as they are both among the best point guards in NBA history.
Rondo finished his career with averages of 9.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.6 steals per contst while shooting 45.6% from the field in 957 games.
He helped the Celtics and Lakers win NBA Championships.
As for Lillard, he is going into his second season playing for the Bucks.
After spending the first 11 seasons of his career with the Portland Trail Blazers, he was traded to the Bucks during the 2023 offseason.
He finished last season with averages of 24.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 42.4% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 73 games.
The Bucks will play their first game of the season on October 23 when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers.