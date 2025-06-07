NBA Legend Reacts To Pittsburgh Steelers Aaron Rodgers News
Paul Pierce is one of the best 75 players in NBA history.
The Boston Celtics legend has done a lot of media work since retiring in 2017.
Earlier this week, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed NFL legend Aaron Rodgers.
Via ESPN's Adam Schefter: "ESPN sources: Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers was in the team’s training facility today to sign his one-year, $13.65 million contract that includes $10 million guaranteed and has a maximum value of $19.5 million. The deal includes $5.85 million worth of playtime and team performance incentives."
One person who reacted to the news was Pierce (via FS1's Speak).
Pierce: "I'm not necessarily sure this is an upgrade... Would you think this would be Aaron Rodger's last season playing in the NFL?... All signs point toward this being his last year... Hasn't won a playoff game in four years... Hasn't been to the playoffs since 2021... When you've already contemplated retirement years ago... How motivated will he be in day-in and day-out at practice?"
Rodgers is most known for his legendary run with the Green Bay Packers where he won the Super Bowl in 2011.
The future Hall of Famer spent last season playing for the New York Jets.
However, they went just 5-12 (and missed the NFL playoffs).
As for Pierce, the ten-time NBA All-Star spent the majority of his career playing for the Boston Celtics (15 years).
He also played for the LA Clippers, Washington Wizards and Brooklyn Nets over 19 total NBA seasons.
The Steelers (10-7) lost to the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round.