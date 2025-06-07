Fastbreak

NBA Legend Reacts To Pittsburgh Steelers Aaron Rodgers News

NBA legend Paul Pierce spoke about Aaron Rodgers.

Ben Stinar

Jan 22, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) speaks to media after the game against the Atlanta Falcons in the 2017 NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome. Atlanta defeated Green Bay 44-21. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Jan 22, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) speaks to media after the game against the Atlanta Falcons in the 2017 NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome. Atlanta defeated Green Bay 44-21. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Paul Pierce is one of the best 75 players in NBA history.

The Boston Celtics legend has done a lot of media work since retiring in 2017.

Paul Pierce
Jul 26, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Paul Pierce attends the NYC Point Gods Premiere at The Midnight Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Alcheh-Imagn Images / Jessica Alcheh-Imagn Images

Earlier this week, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed NFL legend Aaron Rodgers.

Via ESPN's Adam Schefter: "ESPN sources: Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers was in the team’s training facility today to sign his one-year, $13.65 million contract that includes $10 million guaranteed and has a maximum value of $19.5 million. The deal includes $5.85 million worth of playtime and team performance incentives."

One person who reacted to the news was Pierce (via FS1's Speak).

Pierce: "I'm not necessarily sure this is an upgrade... Would you think this would be Aaron Rodger's last season playing in the NFL?... All signs point toward this being his last year... Hasn't won a playoff game in four years... Hasn't been to the playoffs since 2021... When you've already contemplated retirement years ago... How motivated will he be in day-in and day-out at practice?"

Rodgers is most known for his legendary run with the Green Bay Packers where he won the Super Bowl in 2011.

The future Hall of Famer spent last season playing for the New York Jets.

However, they went just 5-12 (and missed the NFL playoffs).

Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in between quarters against the Chicago Bears during their game on Sep 18, 2022, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. / Dan Powers / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As for Pierce, the ten-time NBA All-Star spent the majority of his career playing for the Boston Celtics (15 years).

He also played for the LA Clippers, Washington Wizards and Brooklyn Nets over 19 total NBA seasons.

NBA
Apr 4, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; The Boston Celtics presented former player Paul Pierce with a 2024 Championship ring before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Phoenix Suns at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

The Steelers (10-7) lost to the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.