NBA Legend Reggie Miller Makes Heartfelt Instagram Post Before Knicks-Pacers Game
On Tuesday night, the Indiana Pacers will play the New York Knicks (at home) for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals.
Reggie Miller has been broadcasting the games for TNT, so the Pacers legend has gotten to spend time in Indianapolis.
Before Game 4, the Hall of Fame shooting guard made a heartfelt post to Instagram that had over 6,000 likes in one hour.
Miller wrote: "Was nice to be back home in Indiana and get some miles in between games. Was able to visit some of my ole stomping grounds and rolled through a few neighborhoods, saw kids donning the 31 jersey while riding bikes, DA BEST.. Thanks Chris Carr @motioncyclingfishers and Walter @factorbikes for hooking up a Brotha with a very very FAST bike.. Highly recommend if you’re in the Indianapolis area and you’re thinking about getting a bike or having your existing bikes serviced, check out the store, it’s fantastic.. #BasketballAndBikes"
Miller spent all 18 years of his legendary career with Indiana.
He led the franchise to the 2000 NBA Finals.
Via The Indiana Pacers (on May 7): "30 years ago today, Reggie Miller did the unthinkable and scored 8 points in 8.9 seconds to lead us to a 107-105 win over the Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals"
The Pacers are currently up 2-1 over the Knicks, so they can take a commanding lead on Tuesday night.
They have been unable to return to the NBA Finals since Miller led them there.