NBA Legend Reggie Miller Reacts To Klay Thompson's Instagram Post
Klay Thompson is going into his first year playing for the Dallas Mavericks.
The future Hall of Famer had spent his first 13 seasons playing for the Golden State Warriors, so seeing him in a Mavs uniform will be one of the biggest storylines of the 2024-25 NBA season.
On Monday, the Mavs had media day, and Thompson made a post to Instagram (on Tuesday) with photos of him in his Mavs jersey.
Thompson captioned his post: "TREY - UNO ! #newera #jackieisback"
There were over 74,000 likes and 1,400 comments in less than two hours.
One person who left a message was Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller.
Miller wrote: "BALLER"
Miller had a very similar playing style to Thompson, and he also wore No. 31 (just like Thompson will this season).
The Indiana Pacers legend made five NBA All-Star Games and had career averages of 18.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range in 1,389 games.
He retired in 2005 after 18 seasons (all with the Pacers).
As for Thompson, he is no longer in his prime at 34 but is still coming off a productive season where he averaged 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 43.2% from the field and 38.7% from the three-point range in 77 games.
The Mavs will play their first game of the season on October 23 when they host Chris Paul and the San Antonio Spurs in Dallas.