NBA Legend Reggie Miller Revealed Why He Hates The New York Knicks
Reggie Miller is among the best players in NBA history.
The Hall of Famer spent all 18 years of his career with the Indiana Pacers.
He had a lot of legendary matchups with the New York Knicks.
The Pacers and Knicks are currently facing off in the NBA playoffs for the second straight season.
They are playing each other in the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since the 2000 season (when Miller was on the roster).
Via The Indiana Pacers on May 17: "the last time we faced the Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals was 25 years ago when we beat them in 6 games to advance to the 2000 NBA Finals"
Back in 2024, Miller spoke about his dislike for the Knicks (via The Mark Jackson Show).
Miller: "This is why I cannot stand the Knicks. To me, they're frontrunners. They think that they're God's gift to basketball... Don't front run when you guys are up, and then you guys want to talk stuff... There's 30 seconds left on the clock, and then you're gonna finally win the game... That's when the chants start."
Miller had been speaking about calling the 2024 second-round playoff game between the Knicks and Pacers (at Madison Square Garden).
Via SNY's Ian Begley (on May 8, 2024): "Sounds like a 'f--- you, Reggie' chant has broken out at MSG with Knicks in control of Game 2 and Reggie Miller here calling the game for TNT."
Right now, the Pacers have a 2-0 lead over the Knicks with Game 3 on Sunday in Indiana.
Last season, they beat the Knicks in seven games.