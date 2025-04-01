Fastbreak

NBA Legend Reggie Miller Sends Heartfelt Message To Mark Jackson

Reggie Miller sent a message to his former Indiana Pacers teammate.

Feb 23, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; ESPN broadcast commentator Mark Jackson during the NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mark Jackson is one of the most notable former NBA players.

In addition to his playing career, he has also been a head coach (Golden State Warriors) and called the NBA Finals for ABC/ESPN.

May 20, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; ESPN analyst Mark Jackson (left), commentator Jeff Van Gundy (center) and play-by-play announcer Mike Breen during game three of the Western Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, Jackson is celebrating his 60th birthday.

One person who sent him a message was NBA legend Reggie Miller.

His Instagram post had over 2,000 likes in one hour.

Miller wrote: "Happy Birthday to da Godfather @markjackson, enjoy your day Brotha Man and many more blessings..#MontanaOverMarino #CarewOverGywnn"

BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.