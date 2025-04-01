NBA Legend Reggie Miller Sends Heartfelt Message To Mark Jackson
Reggie Miller sent a message to his former Indiana Pacers teammate.
Mark Jackson is one of the most notable former NBA players.
In addition to his playing career, he has also been a head coach (Golden State Warriors) and called the NBA Finals for ABC/ESPN.
On Tuesday, Jackson is celebrating his 60th birthday.
One person who sent him a message was NBA legend Reggie Miller.
His Instagram post had over 2,000 likes in one hour.
Miller wrote: "Happy Birthday to da Godfather @markjackson, enjoy your day Brotha Man and many more blessings..#MontanaOverMarino #CarewOverGywnn"
