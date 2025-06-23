NBA Legend Reggie Miller Shares Emotional Message After Pacers-Thunder Game
The Indiana Pacers had a magical season where they reached the NBA Finals for the first time since 2000.
However, they lost Game 7 to the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 103-91.
Tyrese Haliburton also suffered a major injury.
Following the game, Pacers legend Reggie Miller made an emotional post to Instagram.
He wrote: "I felt the gut punch to Pacer Nation, not only from the loss, but the loss of our fearless leader @tyresehaliburton. The man upstairs always has a master plan and “this to shall pass”. I’m very grateful of the @pacers TEAM for bringing so much pride, grit and togetherness back to Indiana basketball.. Masterful job on the sideline Coach Rick Carlisle, and let’s not forget about all the men and women who work in the Front Offices who sacrifice a lot of their time to make things happen.. #OGProudPacer"
Miller had led the Pacers to the NBA Finals 25 years ago (where they lost to Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers).
Via Anthony Calhoun of WISH-TV: "Reggie Miller hugging every #Pacers player coming to lockeroom after this tough Game 7 loss."
The Pacers were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 50-32 record.
They beat the Milwaukee Bucks, Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks to get to the NBA Finals.
Via Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports: "Even when it felt completely over, the Pacers refused to die. One of the most resilient teams I've ever seen. I feel for their fans, who are naturally going to wonder for the rest of their lives what might've been with a healthy Tyrese Haliburton. Incredible season to be proud of"