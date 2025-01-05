NBA Legend's Son Signs With Boston Celtics G League Team
DJ Rodman began his rookie season with the Capital City Go-Go.
He averaged 2.7 points and 3.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 50.0% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in six games.
However, the 23-year-old was waived.
Rodman has now joined the Maine Celtics (G League affiliate of the Boston Celtics).
He finished his first game with two rebounds and two assists in seven minutes of playing time.
Via Bri Marie D: "DJ Rodman, Dennis Rodman’s son making his debut as a Maine Celtic rocking the Tatum 2s"
The Maine Celtics also have family members of two other former NBA stars.
Via X user @fritzglc: "Hilarious that the @MaineCeltics have Dennis Rodman's son (DJ Rodman), Scottie Pippen's nephew (Kavion Pippen) and Ron Harper's son (Ron Harper Jr...all late 90s @chicagobulls bloodline. 😆"
Rodman played his college basketball for Washington State (four seasons) and USC (one season).
His career averages were 6.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest while shooting 41.1% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 143 games.
Rodman's father (Dennis) is one of the best players in NBA history.
He spent 14 seasons with Detroit Pistons, Chicago Bulls, San Antonio Spurs, Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks.
The five-time NBA Champion had career averages of 7.3 points, 13.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 52.1% from the field and 23.1% from the three-point range in 911 games.
He also appeared in 169 NBA playoff games (89 starts).