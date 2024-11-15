NBA Legend Says He Wants To Play For The OKC Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder are off to an excellent start to the season.
They are 10-2 in their first 12 games, which has them as the first seed in the Western Conference
However, the team recently lost star center Chet Holmgren due to an injury that will keep him out for at least two months.
Via ESPN's Shams Charania on November 11: "Thunder: Chet Holmgren suffered a right iliac hip fracture and a return to play protocol will be provided in 8 to 10 weeks."
Former NBA All-Star Dwight Howard recently revealed that he would like to play for the Thunder since they need a center.
Howard also mentioned how he won a title with Thunder guard Alex Caruso on the Los Angeles Lakers.
Howard (via All the Smoke Productions): "OKC., your boy is ready... Ya'll need a big, ya'll need a vet, ya'll need somebody that's gonna bring some energy."
Howard last played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season when he was in his third stint with the Lakers.
He averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 61.2% from the field in 60 games.
Howard posted on X: "I’m not retiring until 🐐retire"
In addition to the Lakers, Howard also spent time with the Magic, Rockets, Hawks, Wizards, Hornets and 76ers over 18 seasons.
The future Hall of Famer had career averages of 15.7 points, 11.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.8 blocks per contest while shooting 58.7% from the field in 1,242 games.