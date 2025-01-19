NBA Legend Scottie Pippen Makes Bold Victor Wembanyama Statement
Victor Wembanyama is only in his second season in the NBA, but many believe that the 21-year-old has a chance to be among the best of all time.
One person who recently spoke highly of the San Antonio Spurs star was Basketball Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen.
Pippen (via Valuetainment): "I do think he's going to do down as one of the great ones... This guy can shoot a three-pointer whenever he geat ready... You can't even contest his shot."
Wembanyama is currently averaging 24.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per contest while shooting 47.4% from the field and 35.3% from the three-point range in 35 games.
He will likley make his first career All-Star Game next month.
Pippen also added that he thinks Wembanyama would be the player with the best chance to break Wilt Chamberlain's 100-point record.
Pippen: "Wemby would be the guy if it could happen because of his size. He can shorten up the court. His size, his range."
Wembanyama was the first pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.
The Spurs have missed the NBA playoffs in each of the previous five years, but they will have a chance to make the play-in tournament this season.
They came into the day as the 12th seed in the Western Conference with a 19-21 record in 40 games.
Via The NBA: "Wemby is NUISANCE in the paint
75th-straight game with a block"
Following Sunday's game against the Miami Heat, the Spurs will play the Indiana Pacers on Thursday (in France).